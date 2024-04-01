Tom Usher, DPA CEO, said: “Ten Tors is arguably the most demanding outdoor challenge for young people anywhere in UK National Parks and has been incredibly important introducing people to Dartmoor and setting a life-long love of National Parks in the next generation." The traditional Ten Tors Challenge, the famous multi-day hike, requires participants to complete the event without supervision, demonstrating an immense show of courage, skill and training across the challenge. the Jubilee Challenge, closer to Okehampton Camp than the traditional Ten Tors Challenge, caters to young people aged 14 to 21 with complex needs, who would otherwise struggle to access the tough and demanding nature of the full overnight challenge. Participants are supported to complete routes suited to their abilities, ensuring a fulfilling experience for everyone. Team leaders across the South-West have submitted a fully costed application to the DPA and we have approved grants for roughly 50 young people across 11 different organisations to buy high-quality camping equipment including hiking boots and waterproofs. Teams can then keep and reuse this equipment for future adventures.