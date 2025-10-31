World-renowned artist Damien Hirst has donated one of his original paintings to a raffle supporting Devon Air Ambulance and RNLI Ilfracombe.
The prize is from a series of five limited-edition prints drenched in crimson red called The Empresses, released in 2022.
The print combines laminated Giclee printing on aluminium composite with screen-printed glitter and measures 100cm x 100cm.
This artwork, named The Theodora, after Empress Theodora Byzantine has an asymmetrical print.
The central butterfly is offset, which gives it a more fluid, less formal geometry.
The raffle ends on Sunday, November 30 2025 at 5pm.
Tickets are limited to just 1000 entries at the cost of £10 per entry.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.