A dad pushing a shopping trolley from London to Land’s End to raise money for a children’s charity has stopped by in Okehampton.
Perry Scopes, 38, reached Okehampton last week on his three-week, 300-mile ‘trolley dash’ after a scare when he lost his coat and money a few miles away Lapford. Sympathetic locals rallied round after an appeal and they were returned.
The trolley named Bruce by Perry, was collected from a B&M on Friday, January 3, shortly after beginning his trek from Grays in Essex.
Perry told The Sun newspaper: “We’re marching on, me and Bruce against the world. Of course he’s been borrowed, but I’ll take him back.
“I know I look like a madman but as soon as people know what I’m doing, they’re supportive.”
Perry’s charity trek will cover 315 miles and take three weeks’ of 10 hour-long days to complete.
He wrote on his Just Giving pshr: “I’m doing this to raise money for a very worthy local charity called Friends of Treetops Schools. This amazing charity support the Treetops Learning Community in Grays which is a Special Educational Needs (SEN) school who teach children from 4-19 year-olds with a wide range of complex needs and disabilities.”
The charity provides support SEN-inclusive events, specialist resources and improvements not covered by the usual schools budget.
Perry reached Okehampton on Wednesday, January 15, and faced a slight setback when he lost his coat containing all his money.
To retrieve the lost items, Perry’s mother Tracy put an appeal on Facebook to the people of Okehampton.
The appeal led to many people going out of their way to support Perry with his trek by finding his coat and money before he departed for the next town.