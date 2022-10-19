Tim used to comfortably manage ultraruns of 50 miles or more. Since his cancer diagnosis in February, though, surgery to remove a 7cm tumour and subsequent chemo, much shorter distances are a challenge for him. So Morgan’s Mini Marathon will be a challenge for him as much as the children. ‘We picked the children we knew are capable of running that distance with a bit of training. It is a an invitation-only event, running seven miles is difficult and the kids have trained very very hard for this. The kids’ commitment has been amazing because they have been getting up early on Wednesday and Sunday mornings, that is when we do our training. I want to say a massive thank-you to the parents who have come along and helped lead the groups and to all the businesses who have support me.’Supporting the run in many ways, from cash to flapjacks and T-shirt sponsorhip are the following local businesses: Texaco petrol station, View Property, Taylors, Runventure, Tavy Signs, the Co-op, Salisburys Estate Agents,Green Man, The Original Pasty House, Dartmoor Photographic, Morrisons and the Bedford Hotel, Flapjackery, M & C White Motor Engineers, Unique Kitchens and Interiors, Tesco, Jay Allerton Painting and Decorating and Dartmoor Ice Cream Company and Chilcotts Law.