‘I have been working with the National Tremor Foundation to produce a poem with them which I have published and this month, March, at poetry events in Manchester I will be talking about it and handing out flyers to raise awareness. I think in spite of it being incredibly common it is a really misrepresented condition. A lot of people when I was growing up assumed I was really anxious or really shy or that I’m not socially capable. In the same way, my grandfather was asked if he had Parkinson’s because he had a shake. He was an older man by the time I knew him and that was the first question people used to ask.’