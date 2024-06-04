Jerry Pellings has been a customer of Doug for 35 years. He said:”I have a ride-on mower which I need because I’m partially disabled. So, I find it difficult to get to Doug’s premises when I can’t drive there, let alone park outside now the council has closed the road. The only way round it is for Doug to collect parts for mending or him to drop off new orders, but that’s not the point – he should not be virtually cut off as a business. DCC have already nearly put him out of action which is really bad. At one time they cut vehicle access to him totally. But now there’s partial access, but only from the top of the hill. which does help. But it seems to deter delivery drivers who are not sent the right way for the diversion. The whole thing needs to be sorted and it would help more if there was access from the bottom of the hill also.