A crunching good time was had at the annual Bere Apple Fest on Saturday (October 5) where all things apple were celebrated by families and experts alike.
Children joined in the fun by making animals out of apples by joining them together while apple juice was made on the spot and bakers of all ages competed in the apple pie competition at the event organised by the Tavy and Tamar Apple Group of enthusiasts.
More than half a tonne of apples were squeezed into apple from juice, much of it brought by visitors to Bere Apple Fest and taken away by them.
Bearing old titles such as Hoary Morning, Adams Pearmain, Sunset, Brimstone Pippin and Pear Apples, some 40 varieties were on show, several of them from the Bere Peninsula.
The pie competition had classes fpr under-eights, under-11s, under-16s and adult. More than 30 entries were judged by guest, chef Martin Swarbrick, owner of Birland Feasts who runs pop-up food feasts locally.
Andy Morton, woodwork tutor from Green Woodwork at Sallerton Wood, showed off his woodworking skills on a traditional lathe.
Peter Crozier, of Bere Ferrers Parish Council, said: “Bere Apple Fest was a big success. We had lots of visitors and especially families enjoying the day organised by the apple group. The chef had a hard task judging the apple pie competition, they were all very good and avoided the dreaded soggy bottom."