A crunching good time was had at the annual Bere Apple Fest on Saturday (October 5) where all things apple were celebrated by families and experts alike.

Children joined in the fun by making animals out of apples by joining them together while apple juice was made on the spot and bakers of all ages competed in the apple pie competition at the event organised by the Tavy and Tamar Apple Group of enthusiasts.

More than half a tonne of apples were squeezed into apple from juice, much of it brought by visitors to Bere Apple Fest and taken away by them.

Bearing old titles such as Hoary Morning, Adams Pearmain, Sunset, Brimstone Pippin and Pear Apples, some 40 varieties were on show, several of them from the Bere Peninsula.

The pie competition had classes fpr under-eights, under-11s, under-16s and adult. More than 30 entries were judged by guest, chef Martin Swarbrick, owner of Birland Feasts who runs pop-up food feasts locally.

Andy Morton, woodwork tutor from Green Woodwork at Sallerton Wood, showed off his woodworking skills on a traditional lathe.

Peter Crozier, of Bere Ferrers Parish Council, said: “Bere Apple Fest was a big success. We had lots of visitors and especially families enjoying the day organised by the apple group. The chef had a hard task judging the apple pie competition, they were all very good and avoided the dreaded soggy bottom."

Carnival queen and attendant Ruby and Amber Parkin feed the apple crusher (Ann Parsons)
WI members Julia le Vasseur and Madeleine Smith with the Tamar and Tavy Apple Group's homemade fare, including many baked with apples (Ann Parsons)
Carnival queen and attendant Ruby and Amber Perkin press the starter button on the apple crusher (Ann Parsons)
Andy Morton from Sallerton Wood demonstrates a shave horse (Ann Parsons)
Dartmoor Border Morris offer to teach some steps (Ann Parsons)
Ethne and Wilfred Larman with their apple-inspired creations (Ann Parsons)
The winning apple pie in the Over 18 category, baked by Judy Turton. Winners of the three children’s classes were Ethne and Wilfred Larman and Libby Williams. (Ann Parsons)
Three local honey producers, left to right Sue Ware, Paul Searle and Alison Howes (Ann Parsons)
Henry Thornton operates the apple juicer while Skyla Smith bottles the juice (Ann Parsons)
Charlotte Dancer from the Tamar Valley National Landscape was at the event to consult on the management plan (Ann Parson)
The Tavy Tars put on a rousing show (Ann Parsons)