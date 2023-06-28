THE LONG-AWAITED consultation on the proposed controversial new on-street parking in Tavistock is due to start this month at a crunch meeting, writes Guy Boswell.
An upswell in opposition has met the suggestion from Devon County Council that charges be brought in to selected streets in the town centre with the first half hour of the new regime to be free parking.
Currently shoppers and visitors are given one-hour’s free parking on the streets.
Opponents, led by the traders of the Business Improvement District, claim the scheme would harm trade and deter customers who would choose to park elsewhere in free car parks.
Now, Tavistock BID will be making the town’s case for the idea to be scrapped at a consultation meeting with county council officers and borough and town council representative at the town council chambers on July 20.
Also attending will be Tavistock BID representatives and the Tavistock Chamber of Commerce.
BID manager Janna Sanders said: ‘We have not seen an agenda for this meeting, or indeed any data to back up their proposal to implement on-street parking charges.
‘We have asked that we be given sight of the plans for Tavistock town centre ahead of the consultation but, so far, this has not been granted.
‘Tavistock BID will be presenting evidence gathered from surveys, time and motion studies and petitions from both the general public who use the town centre and the businesses who would be severely impacted by the proposals, to show that charging for on-street parking is neither welcome nor necessary.
‘The current status quo of one-hour free continues to be the most effective tool to support continued use of our town centre.
‘We have also made it clear to DCC that on-street parking charges would not be welcome anywhere in the town, not just the high street, as this would merely force visitors further out to residential areas.’
‘Ahead of the consulation, we are asking people to continue completing the survey www.tavistockbid.co.uk/stop-the-meters-campaign, signing the petition online at: https://www.change.org/stop-the-meters and donating to the crowdfunder at:www.crowdfunder.co.uk/stop-the-meters-tavistock.’