Police were called to a road traffic collision involving a small lorry and a woman on a mobility scooter on Crowndale Road, Tavistock at around 10.15am today (Wednesday, June 26). Paramedics and police attended the scene. The woman sustained injuries that are not believed to life threatening or life changing. The incident is ongoing.
Crowndale Road collision between lorry and mobility scooter
Wednesday 26th June 2024 12:11 pm
(Stock image)
