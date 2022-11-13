Crowds come out to see Tavistock parade and service to remember the fallen
Tavistock remembered the fallen with a Remembrance Day parade and service at the war memorial this morning.
Representatives from many of the town’s organisations together with military personnel, veterans, the town mayor and councillors paraded from the United Reformed Church through the town to the war memorial in Bedford Square, where poppy wreaths were laid.
The commemoration is organised by the Tavistock branch of the Royal British Legion by kind permission of Tavistock Town Council and support of the Lions
Club. Many people came to pay their respects and watch the event today.
On completion of the service, the Royal British Legion invited people to the Stannary Arms for a small reception.
