Crowds come out to see Tavistock parade and service to remember the fallen

By Times reporter  
Sunday 13th November 2022 5:43 pm
[email protected]
Share
Tavistock Mayor Paul Ward lays a wreath during Remembrance Day in Tavistock this morning
(Dave Crawford )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Tavistock remembered the fallen with a Remembrance Day parade and service at the war memorial this morning.

Representatives from many of the town’s organisations together with military personnel, veterans, the town mayor and councillors paraded from the United Reformed Church through the town to the war memorial in Bedford Square, where poppy wreaths were laid.

Tavistock Remembrance Day parade 2022
(Dave Crawford )

The commemoration is organised by the Tavistock branch of the Royal British Legion by kind permission of Tavistock Town Council and support of the Lions

Club. Many people came to pay their respects and watch the event today.

On completion of the service, the Royal British Legion invited people to the Stannary Arms for a small reception.

See full coverage and more pictures in the Times on Thursday

More About:

Tavistock
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0