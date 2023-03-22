In a musical match made in theatrical heaven, Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe are set to bring Tamar Valley audiences a brand-new show this Friday (March 24), featuring some of their all-time favourite standards and some classic duets, sprinkled with heaps of panache and a whole lot of dazzle.
Expect the Great American Song Book meets 1950s French Riviera Chic, showcasing Joe’s virtuoso piano playing and Liza’s exquisite vocals. A COUPLE OF SWELLS combines their unique talent, warmth, charm and wit, promising a beautifully crafted evening of music.
Liza and Joe collaborated during lockdown on the mesmerising track ‘Bye Bye Blackbird’ from Liza’s new album The Heart Of It. Their recording received international acclaim and led to creation of this show: a magical pairing celebrating some of the best music ever recorded.
These two super talents are back together and ready to put their own contemporary spin on much-loved classics including ‘That’s Entertainment’ and ‘A Couple of Swells’.
Liza’s thirty-year career has encompassed music, theatre and comedy, from Glyndebourne Opera through West End musical theatre and as one-third of the British satirical comedy group, Fascinating Aida. Her solo career as concert performer and recording artist showcases a talent for rediscovering, reinventing and reimagining timeless classics and lost gems. Daughter of celebrated screen writer Jack Pulman and actor Barbara Young, Liza’s upbringing gave her a deep love of theatre, movies and music. Most recently, Liza Pulman Sings Streisand played West End runs to packed houses and five-star reviews, and a new show, The Heart Of It, started its 2023 tour at The Other Palace in London.
“Quite simply, superb… Liza Pulman is a force of nature” - British Theatre
Joe Stilgoe is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter, known for writing songs that feel like classics, and adapting classics so they sound like they’ve just been written. Growing up surrounded by music – his parents are songwriter and TV personality Richard Stilgoe and opera singer Annabel Hunt – Joe’s career extends across theatre, TV and radio.
He’s a regular on Radio 4 on shows including Loose Ends and The Horne Section and he has worked with some of the finest orchestras and bands in the world. Joe has released eight albums, five of which topped the UK Jazz chart.