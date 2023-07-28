An UPSET was on the cards when Chagford had Whitchurch 18-3 chasing 150 on a damp track.
Whitchurch had won the toss and asked Chagford to bat first. Conditions were difficult for both sides.
Burton (24-2) took two early wickets but Chagford would have been happy with 80-3 at drinks.
O’Connell (49) and Rowlands (26) were well set, looking to push on. Rowlands was well caught and bowled by Kerswill shortly after drinks and Chagford slipped to 103-6.
With Whitchurch struggling on 18-3 the target looked a distant prospect. By this time Tom Sherrell had announced his arrival at the crease with a six over the longest boundary.
From 38-4 Sherrell took control, apparently playing on a different track to everyone else. Without any further ceremony he launched a further half-dozen sixes complemented with an equal number of fours. Chagford rotated their bowlers to no avail.
Whitchurch sailed home to a four-wicket win, Sherrell finishing on an unbeaten 82 off 56 balls.
λ WHITCHURCH 2nd XI welcomed fellow strugglers Bovey Tracey 4th XI. Recent rain meant the game was played on a damp track.
Bovey opted to bat first and made it to 30 with the loss of just one wicket. After that wickets fell steadily.
The Hall family (Aiden and Fynn) shared six between them; Aiden 12-4 and Fynn 21-2. Williams (31*) formed the backbone of the innings with Murphy helping him see out the overs. Bovey finished on 99-8.
Young Abbie Lockett’s 6-2 off seven overs including three maidens had Whitchurch on the back foot. At 18-3 the target seemed a long way away.
Alford (29*) and Swabey (43*) ensured there were no more scares. Playing with great circumspection at the start both grew in confidence as the deficit reduced.
Bovey cycled the bowlers without success and Whitchurch gained a valuable 19 points.
With other results going their way Whitchurch creep out of the relegation zone. They face fellow strugglers Plympton 3rd XI next week.
Future fixtures: Saturday, August 5 - 1st XI home to Plympton 2nd XI and 2nd XI away to Plympton 3rd XI