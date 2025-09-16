Callington’s annual sticky and stinging street celebration of honey and bees takes place next month.
The only remaining town in Cornwall to celebrate a traditional honey fair - the annual community event features all the fun of a family day out on Saturday October 4, 10am-5pm.
The fair is one of the largest street events in Cornwall, with stands and attractions spreading golden delight from the town centre outwards, attracting even bigger crowds since its move two years ago to a Saturday.
More than 130 stalls are expected this year alongside the traditional town crier competition which attracts entries (like bees to a honeypot) from across Cornwall with a judging panel putting each contestant through their ear-splitting paces.
Local employer The Cornwall Bakery will be holding pasty-crimping workshops and demonstrations in the Scout Hut for young people to make and take their own pasty home starting at 11am.
The main stage will feature music from a stomping local line-up including Wasson, Callington Community College and The Sultans.
The ever popular honey teas service - Teas with the Bees - is offered between 10am and 4pm, and the Callington Youth Project Group will be holding an open day at The Vault.
The Honey Fair inflatable theme park will be setting up at Callington Cricket Club with mascots Lenny the Lion and Bizzy the Bee putting in an appearance buzzing around the fair with their give-aways for all to enjoy.
A new theme is chosen each year for the shop window competition and children’s art competition , attracting entries from eleven primary schools.
Cornwall Council will give away free trees for residents to plant in their gardens, donated at the Callington Town Council fair stand.
All car parks will be open as usual. Normal charges apply. Saltash Road Recreation Field is for exhibitors-only parking. Disabled parking is available in B&M car park.
