Police are appealing for witnesses and any information following a serious road traffic collision on the A386 Tavistock Road, north of the main Derriford roundabout, Plymouth, at around 1.40pm yesterday, Wednesday 15 May.
The collision involved two vehicles, a silver Honda Jazz and a grey Ford Fiesta Zetec. The passenger of one of the vehicles was conveyed to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries believed to potentially be life-changing.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene. Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience while the road was closed.
A woman in her 20s, from the Plymouth area, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and failing to provide a blood specimen.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses that have not already spoken to them, but who may have seen the collision, or have dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact police via our website, or by calling 101, quoting log 417 of the 15 May.