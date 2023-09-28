A HOMELESS man has denied murdering a tourist in a tent in the Dartmoor town of Moretonhampstead.
Alan Perrin pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murder when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link from the city’s prison.
Perrin, aged 56, of no fixed address. denied murdering 42-year-old David Armstrong on August 9 this year.
He was remanded in custody by Judge Robert Linford, who appeared by a different video link from Truro Crown Court.
He confirmed the date of a 10-day trial at Exeter which is due to start on February 12 next year, and set a timetable for the exchange of prosecution and defence case papers, including expert forensic and toxicology reports.
Mr Armstrong, who came from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, died at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, on August 17, eight days after allegedly being assaulted in a tent in Queens Road, Moretonhampstead.
Mr Armstrong was taken to Torbay Hospital after police were called to the scene at around 5.30pm on Wednesday August 9.
He was later transferred to Derriford, where he died.