In a judgment handed down on March 17, Mr Justice Mould found: “Assessment of the number of animals that may properly be depastured on the commons at any given time necessarily implies both quantitative and qualitative analysis. The question for the defendant is whether stocking levels exceed the capacity of the commons properly to accommodate them. In order to address that question, among the matters which the defendant needs to interrogate are the numbers of livestock which commoners are entitled to depasture on the commons, the numbers that are actually depastured in reliance on rights of common, the areas of common in respect of which those rights are enjoyed and exercised, seasonal variations, and so on.”