Prevention is the most effective way to tackle livestock worrying, the RSPCA has said, as new legislation to protect farm animals against dog attacks comes into force.
The RSPCA has long called for improvements to legislation and said the new law is a welcome step forward, but that preventing incidents in the first place remains the most effective way to protect both farm animals and dogs.
Dr Samantha Gaines, head of companion animals, said: “Being chased by a dog causes livestock significant stress and anxiety, which can lead to a range of problems.“More severe attacks can have devastating consequences, resulting in injury and sometimes death. These incidents can also have a huge emotional and financial impact on farmers.
“We know the vast majority of dog owners take care when walking their pets in the countryside, but accidents do happen, and even well-behaved dogs may become excited or distracted when they see grazing animals.
“Livestock worrying is also a welfare concern for dogs too. They could become injured during an incident, and, in some situations, farmers are legally allowed to shoot a dog to protect their animals.
“This new legislation is an important milestone...But responsible dog ownership remains key to preventing incidents and keeping livestock, dogs and people safe.”
To help prevent incidents, the charity has advised dog walkers to avoid fields containing livestock wherever possible. If they do encounter a field with livestock, dogs should be kept on a lead and under close control at all times. Owners are also urged to make sure their dogs are secure at home.
The updated law gives the police stronger powers to investigate suspected incidents and expands the scope of existing legislation to include protections for alpacas and llamas. It also covers more locations, including roads and paths.
The RSPCA website has plenty of advice and resources on dog training at www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/dogs/training.
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