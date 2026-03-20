A planning application has been submitted to Plymouth City Council for a new health development at Colin Campbell Court.
The second Community Diagnostic Centre will offer integrated acute, primary, and community diagnostic services at Colin Campbell Court, next to the recently developed Community Diagnostic Centre, opening this summer.
John Stephens, Director of Estate and Facilities at University Hospitals Plymouth, said: “This planning application represents another positive step in the continued regeneration of Plymouth’s West End and the development of Colin Campbell Court as a centre for modern health services.
“By bringing NHS facilities into the heart of the city, close to where people live, work and shop, we can make it easier for communities to access a range of health and care services while supporting the wider revitalisation of the area. It reflects the strong partnership between the NHS and Plymouth City Council to create healthier communities and a thriving city centre.
“The location in the city’s West End is key as it means we can offer high-quality diagnostic tests to people close to where they live, making it easier for them to attend appointments.”
Councillor Mary Aspinall, Cabinet Member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: “Yet more good news about improving health care in Plymouth, which will not only give our residents easier access to the tests they need, it will give our West End regeneration plans another huge shot in the arm.
“I know there’s been a lot of work quietly going on behind the scenes to get to this stage, and it’s great to see sizeable investment and effort being made to tackle health inequalities where they are most needed.
“We are trying to move towards more preventative care and being able to provide testing facilities near where people live and shop is crucial to this goal.”
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