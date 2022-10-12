Couple embark on Ukrainian Christmas shoe box appeal
A KIND-hearted couple are appealing for essential and festive donations they plan to deliver by truck and trailer to Ukraine just in time for Christmas.
Zuzana Hlincikova and her partner Neil Francis, who live in Princetown, have already been to the war-torn country three times delivering tonnes of essential items donated by generous people of West Devon and businesses such as Morrisons supermarket in Tavistock and Yelverton Co-op.
They are now planning a fourth trip to include festive treats for the children and even troops on the frontline, as well as essential items. Primary schools in Tavistock and Princetown are supporting the shoebox project.
Zuzana, originally from the Czech Republic and who runs a pre-school group in Princetown, said: ‘This is the first Christmas Ukraine will live through after the Russains invaded and things are bad enough during the winter, without a war making their Christmas a very difficult one. So, we’d like people to donate important things, but also anything they’d think would help make it a bit more like Christmas, especially for children. We’ll make up shoebox gift boxes and take them across the border in December.’
Neil, a general builder, said: ‘Winter is coming and the temperature will plummet fast, so people will need warm clothing.
‘There are many homeless or in damaged homes where there’s no supply for heating or cooking. Kharki, where most donations go, is a place badly affected by fighting. There are many people living in makeshift shelters, so winter is going to be extra hard. It’s already much colder than here in Devon.’
Donations needed include energy food, medical, personal health items, nappies, sanitary wear and winter clothing for families and troops. To donate, contact [email protected], or on Facebook UKkyi Bear Devon to Ukraine.
