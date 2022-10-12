Zuzana, originally from the Czech Republic and who runs a pre-school group in Princetown, said: ‘This is the first Christmas Ukraine will live through after the Russains invaded and things are bad enough during the winter, without a war making their Christmas a very difficult one. So, we’d like people to donate important things, but also anything they’d think would help make it a bit more like Christmas, especially for children. We’ll make up shoebox gift boxes and take them across the border in December.’