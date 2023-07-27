The council confirmed this will be done by: bringing in a second gang and paver on the Wednesday and Thursday and proposing to hold the traffic by means of gatemen, at the narrow section of the diversion route by Denham Bridge, letting only one batch of traffic through at a time (reportedly alternating every six minutes) to avoid vehicles meeting and as an alternative to using signals, only at this location. Furthermore, as the diversion is not suitable for large vehicles, the council has already agreed that HGVs, buses and large agricultural vehicles will be able to pass slowly through the section of the B3257 under escort (although delays must be expected) and that the road will remain closed overnight for safety reasons, as some areas of the patching works are both deep and across the carriageway.