Countdown to Carnival as princess is crowned
Tuesday 12th July 2022 7:35 pm
Mayor Paul Ward crowns carnival princess Lottie Gatcum (Submitted )
Carnival Princess Lottie Gatcum was crowned at the Lions Fun Day in the Meadows in Tavistock on Sunday – getting Carnival Week off to a good start.
The theme of this year’s carnival is We Are The World – and the countdown has begun to the carnival procession through town on Saturday night (July 16).
