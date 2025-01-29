As the winter blues hit and the cold weather sets in, therapeutic sessions are offered by the NHS to West Devon residents.
This time of year can be one of the most difficult for many. To reduce pressures on GP surgeries in this busy period, the NHS is offering adults local non-urgent NHS talking therapies service for support if they are struggling.
NHS talking therapies can help with a range of difficulties including low mood, stress, anxiety, worry and problems with sleep. For some people, talking therapies can be as effective, or more effective, than medication. Unlike many mental health services, NHS talking therapies are self-referred.
The service offers one-to-one appointments with therapists and counsellors (in-person, by phone or video call), or online self-help, group courses and wellbeing workshops. Employment support is offered. Monday to Friday appointments available Monday to Friday.
One Talkworks user said: “I was spending too much time on social media and unbeknown to me, I was pushing my family into the background, and becoming solitary. I was beginning to feel everything I did and said was wrong and it all came to a head one day when I snapped.
“I talked about my feelings and what was happening to me. They listen. That is vitally important to someone struggling with their mental health. I honestly wouldn’t be where I am today without their help.”
All of the treatment and support delivered by Talkworks is available free of charge, funded by the NHS. The service can be accessed by completing the online self-referral form on the TALKWORKS website, or by speaking to a member of the team by calling 0300 555 3344.
Urgent mental health support can be accessed through Devon Partnership NHS Trust’s First Response service by calling NHS 111 and selecting the mental health option.