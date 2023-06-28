Local traders have been equally as vociferous in their opposition to the new charges. Vicki Brett, owner of Dogsbodies Pet Shop opposite the main New Road south car park, said: ‘Our shop has served Callington and the surrounding areas for over 30 years, after a very tough time economically finding out the incompetence of Cornwall Council’s parking department for not charging B&M the agreed subsidy for the last four and half years leaves me in utter disbelief. The new parking meters were installed half way through the so-called ‘consultation’, attempting to start car parking charges well before the final decision was made’.