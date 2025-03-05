A VARIETY of trees have been planted in Tavistock's Meadows park to benefit the environment and the community.
Tavistock Town Council has funded the purchase and planting by its works department of gingko, red alder, Italian alder, eucalyptus (cider gum), holm oak, tulip tree and wild cherry.
A town council spokesman said: "The town council recognises the ecological, environmental and social value of trees to the local community. We are committed to planting throughout our open spaces and parks and as well as nurturing the existing tree stock which has contributed to Tavistock’s impressive treescape."
Tavistock town Cllr Ursula Mann said: "It’s important that we continue to improve biodiversity in the town by encouraging the right habitat for wildlife and also for our own enjoyment. The town council has taken this on board since we declared a climate emergency in September 2019. This is one of the reasons the community identified The Meadows as an important green space we wish to protect in the Tavistock Neighbourhood Plan.’
Among the trees being planted by council staff at the moment are trees suited to the boggy area at the end of the park. These include swamp cypress.
The council is also planting an amelanchier 'rainbow pillar' tree which was kindly donated to the council by the Tavistock Community Gardening group, while a a small leaf lime tree will be planted in Benson’s Meadow, on the other side of the river Tavy. The council received this tree from Devon Wildlife Trust as part of the Saving Devon’s Treescapes project.