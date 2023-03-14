Local Cornwall councillors are urging the council leader to take on the recent cross-party committee advice issued to retain Cornwall’s fire and rescue service call centre should.
Liberal Democrat councillors are calling on Conservative leader Linda Taylor to 'respect' the advice from a cross-party committee and tear up plans to close the Fire Control Room at Tolvaddon.
Cornwall Councillor for St Teath and Tintagel Dominic Fairman says that the Neighbourhoods Overview and Scrutiny Committee has been looking at these plans since October and concluded that the best option is to retain a 24/7 service in Cornwall.
He said: “I have known three Chief Fire Officers since I came onto Cornwall Council in 2016 and they have all warned the committee that our Fire and Rescue Service requires sustainable funding. This has been backed up by His Majesty's Inspectorate who have repeatedly stated that Cornwall must fund the service to meet the known risk, rather than cutting the service to fit an inadequate budget.
“The committee has recommended keeping 24/7 call handling in Cornwall - the safest option for our residents and the one that will best address the challenges of increased flooding and wildfires that are an inevitable consequence of our changing climate. The Leader must not use the budget as an excuse to reject this recommendation.”
The final decision rests with the council leader, who could reject the committee's recommendation, or even to over-rule her cabinet, which will meet to discuss the matter on March 22.