Celebrate all things apple at the National Trust apple weekender event at Cotehele.
Taking place on the weekend of September 14, visitors can take part in an array of apple themed festivities in Cotehele’s Mother Orchard of rare and special trees.
Activities on offer include orchard tours, a chance to watch the Cotehele cider press in action, apple tasting, and a special surprise appearance on the grass circle in front of the house. Visitors will be able to pick their own apples at the venue until September 22.
Cotehele’s head gardener, Dave Bouch said: “Many traditional orchards were lost over the last century, so we’re proud to be doing our bit to conserve these local trees.
“We always look forward to this time of year when we can celebrate apples and remember their importance to our history, culture and landscape.”
Cotehele’s seven orchards cover approximately 15 acres and the trees planted over the last ten years were specially chosen because they are local varieties and are adapted to the growing conditions in the south west.
The Mother Orchard alone is home to 125 different types of apple tree, each with its own distinctive flavour and character.
The garden team propagate from the trees and visitors can return for grafting days in February learning how to grow a tree which will produce their favourite apples from the tastings on the apple weekend.
The Cotehele Apple Weekender event will run each day from 10am-5pm. Normal admission applies.