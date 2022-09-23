Cost of living crisis: Two Bridges chef shares delicious traybake for four
Subscribe newsletter
Tuck into this delicious and nutritious meal to help beat the current cost of living crisis.
Mike Palmer, executive chef at the Two Bridges Hotel on Dartmoor, has come up with a super easy traybake for four people, be they the family, housemates or guests.
Chicken and vegetable traybake:
This dish works out at approximately £5 using supermarket produce. It will be slightly more expensive if you buy local, but I’d suggest supporting the local butcher and fruit and veg shops if at all possible.
Ingredients:
8 skin on chicken thighs or drumsticks or a mixture
1 large courgette
2 carrots
1 large parsnip
1 large leek
1 red onion
4 medium white potatoes
1 tomato
Fennel seeds
2 cloves of garlic
Fresh parsley
Lemon zest and juice
Dried herbs (Mike used basil, thyme, rosemary, oregano, but whatever you have in the cupboard will work)
Method:
- Peel and cut the carrots and parsnips into equal sizes. Boil for 5 mins then take the pan off the heat and leave in the water for a further 10 mins.
- Cut the potatoes into equal sizes, keeping the skin on, place in to cold salted water and bring to the boil until they begin to soften.
- Chop the remaining vegetables; leeks into thick slices, tomatoes into 8 wedges and courgette into slices.
- Place all vegetables and potatoes into a bowl and mix with the dry herbs, garlic and a drizzle of oil. Place into an ovenproof dish.
- Arrange chicken on top and bake in the oven for 25 minutes at 190C. Make sure chicken is thoroughly cooked before serving so may need longer if required.
- Once out the oven, grate lemon zest, squeeze the lemon juice over the top and sprinkle the parsley on to serve.
Chef Mike’s tip for saving money on your meals this winter is to plan ahead. It is cheaper to buy bigger bags of veg and potatoes. These can be used throughout the week, if you plan what to cook in advance.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |