Excitement is building in Tavistock ahead of the Coronation of King Charles.
British reserve is giving way to enthusiasm to share the celebrations of the royal big day.
Street parties are planned for the sociable residents in Tavistock.
Organisers have applied for street closures to West Devon Borough Council as they arrange for neighbours to gather, eat, drink, play, chat and make friends. People who might only nod and say hello in passing to their neighbours are keen to join in and party for king and country.
In Orchard Close in Tavistock the organisers do not have to work hard to generate community spirit because the residents are among the most close-knit and sociable in the town.
Joint organisers Anne Johnson, Pam Hunter and Sue Atkinson are already veterans.
All have been involved in their Platinum Jubilee street party, other celebrations and pandemic and post-pandemic gatherings to build a supportive community.
The street is entering wholeheartedly into the celebratory spirit with fancy dress, entertainment, music, food and drink, including some fizz for the royal toast.
Pam said: ‘We have a wonderfully supportive street. I wouldn’t live anywhere else. We have all supported each other through the worst and best of times.
‘The Coronation party will build on what we’ve done before for the Platinum Jubilee and will be a fantastic day for everyone. There’s going to be something for everyone to enjoy. We’ll invite everyone and ask people if they want to join and if they want to provide anything or do anything. We’ll have someone in charge of music and games for the children.
'The street will be decorated with patriotic and royal flags and royal themes and I’ll be dressed up, as will Sue and Anne in a way that befits the royal occasion. It’s historic and needs to be marked in a big way.’
She added: ‘Three of us lost our husbands more or less at the same time during the pandemic and we have supported each other, despite covid. We started off meeting out on the street and sat and chatted through the sad times in a socially distanced way.
'We’ve continued that every Thursday, as a coffee morning with other people, through rain and shine and met in conservatories, summer houses and even garages. We also have a happy hour every Saturday, which has also continued since the pandemic. So, it shouldn’t be too much to involve the whole street for the Coronation.’
Their party is planned for Sunday, May 7, and even has a wet weather contingency plan with tents on standby.
Meanwhile, on the same day Courtlands Close residents, also in Tavistock, are gearing up for a right royal shindig, following on from their successful VE Day street party.
Rachel, street party organiser has posted a flier advertising the event through her neighbours’ doors, capturing a combination of patriotic spirit and desire to be sociable among all ages.
A-level student Minnie Hurdwell, 18, said: ‘I think it will be fun. It will be good to meet the neighbours properly. We’re the newest people in the close, so it’s a good way to meet people. There’s a mixture of older people and younger families, so I’m sure we’ll all join in. I expect me and my mum might make some brownies for the food.’
Keri Thompson, who has children aged 20, 16 and 11, said: ‘We’ll definitely join in the party. It’ll be fun to meet people properly and have to time to get to know people you only say hello to occasionally. I expect I’ll make some cheese scones.’
Her daughter Daisy, 11, promised to make a cake.
Jacqueline Charles, a hairdresser, said: ‘I’ll be joining in the party and I’ll make a special fruit cake for everyone. I am a royal fan.’