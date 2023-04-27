She will not, however, be opening for the day: ‘I’m a very big royalist and at my time of life I won’t see another coronation and I wasn’t around to see the the Queen’s. I’m really looking forward to seeing it on telly comfortably at home. Charles should make a good King, he’s had the best apprenticeship with the Queen. He’s got big shoes to fill. I loved the Queen and I like Charles, but I’m not sure what he’s going to do as King. It’s difficult for him coming after his mother who was so popular. It looks like he wants to make changes and has made the Coronation smaller already.’