The work of the gardeners at Cotehele is being celebrated in an exhibition of paintings by a local artist.
Clare Law has been inspired by scenes created by the team of gardeners at the National Trust property in the Tamar Valley.
‘Impressions of a Garden’ will be in the Drawing Room at Cotehele House from September 7-22.
As part of the exhibition, there will also be an arrangement of plants and flowers selected by head gardener, Dave Bouch.
Over the past year, Clare, who lives near Callington, has made regular visits to Cotehele to witness the changing face of the gardens.
“This exhibition is recognition of the hard work of the gardening team,” she explains.
“They supply artists like me with fresh inspiration throughout the year.”
Clare has been working with Dave since September last year to plan the exhibition. Among the Cotehele plants visitors can expect to see in the arrangement are tibouchina and canna lilies.
Dave has been head gardener for 20 years, and leads a team of five staff and 30 volunteers.
He explains that his team work to weekly, monthly and yearly plans, as well as a 25-year vision for the structure of the gardens.
“You can come to Cotehele once and think that you’ve seen everything, but you really need to visit throughout the year to appreciate the spirit of Cotehele, the magic of it,” he said. “And the more you look, the more you see.”
Clare names her favourite spot as the stew pond and dovecote in the Valley Garden, recreated in one of her new paintings, ‘Clarity’.
“I just love it here, especially when the rhododendrons are out. I’m very water-oriented, and of course, you get the reflections on the water.”
Award-winning artist Clare works from her studio at home using photographs and sketches made on site. In 2019 she was selected for the prestigious Royal Arts Prize Exhibition in London, and won the Visitors’ Choice award, leading to an exhibition of 20 of her pieces at La Galleria in Pall Mall.
‘Impressions of a Garden’ will be open from 11am-4pm: entry is free but normal admission to Cotehele applies.