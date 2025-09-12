The congregation of a medieval Callington church is celebrating after being awarded a substantial grant.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded St Sampson's Church, South Hill, £200,000 as a grade one listed building, to safeguard its future as well as increase public engagement around its rich heritage.
The funding will enable urgent restoration of the church’s roof and ceiling, which have suffered extensive deterioration.
With 50 percent of the roof and ceiling now set to be repaired, the church takes a major step towards being removed from the Heritage at Risk Register.
Reverend Andy Atkins, Vicar of St Sampson’s Church, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, we can now protect the future of St Sampson’s Church and share its story with the wider community.”
St Sampson’s Church is one of the oldest and most historically significant buildings in the region.
Without this funding, its structural decline would have continued, threatening both its physical stability and the history and community stories it holds.
In addition to vital structural repairs, the grant will support the refurbishment and re-hanging of the church’s ancient bells, an enduring symbol of community and tradition.
A new digital trail and tower tour will also be developed, offering interactive and educational experiences for visitors and helping to share the story of St Sampsons with a wider audience.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund is largest funder of the UK’s heritage and is dedicated to supporting projects that connect people and communities to heritage, as set out in their heritage 2033 strategic plan.
A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Over the next 10 years, we aim to invest £3.6billion raised for good causes by National Lottery players to make a decisive difference for people, places and communities.”
Comments
