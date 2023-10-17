Singers from across the region are joining together in Liskeard on Saturday, October 28 in a concert to raise vital funds for Cornwall Air Ambulance — an event that’s being organised by a local teenager.
Compèred by broadcasting personality Justin Leigh, Saving Lives Through Song will feature the Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir, the impressive Buccas Four Quartet from Mousehole and Swing and Blues singer Annie-River, to offer a lively evening of entertainment for the audience.
The concert has been arranged by Evelyn Cole, who attends Callywith College. She chose to support the charity as part of her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.
“Part of my award involves volunteering,’ said Evelyn. ‘I wanted something which would make an impact and chose Cornwall Air Ambulance after hearing about their life-saving missions.”
Her first fundraising event was a pub quiz at The Weary Friar pub in Pillaton in the Tamar Valley, which raised over £500.
“Huge thanks go to everyone who has supported me with both the pub quiz and the concert, to help me to raise these funds,” Evelyn added.
The Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir is based in Callington, but draws singers from across the Tamar Valley and wider area. It was formed on St George’s Day, April 23, in 2006, with just nine members.
Saving Lives Through Song takes place on Saturday, October 28, at 7pm, at St Martin’s Church in Liskeard, PL14 3AQ.
Find out more from the Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir website (www.tamarvalleymvc.com) or by calling Ray Hinton on 07817 521185.