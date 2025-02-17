Okehampton Baptist Church will be hosting community praise and worship meetings over the coming year.
The meetings will include music from the band, interviews with people of interest, a short talk and activities for the children.
The next meeting will be held on Sunday, February 23 at 5.30pm and will feature an interview with Ruth Wilson who spent many years travelling the world as a midwife and more recently, working for the Faith Mission locally.
Held at St James Primary School, there will be drinks and snacks throughout and a short talk which is part of the series ‘Who is Jesus?’.
The meetings began at Christmas in addition to the Sunday morning sessions in town.
Everybody is welcome to attend.