A community worker has been nominated for a West Devon Mayoral Award after 22 years of dedicated service.
The nomination comes as Billie Burnett retires from West Devon Community and Voluntary Services (WDCVS) as an information coordinator.
A spokesperson for WDCVS said: “Her commitment has made a real difference to so many local groups, volunteers and initiatives. Billie’s work was never just about the details – it was always about building relationships and supporting the people who make our community so special.”
Billie worked namely through the InTouch directories which provide information, help and support available in the Tavistock and Okehampton areas.
The chief officer of WDCVS, Karen Nolan, has also been nominated for a West Devon Mayoral Award.