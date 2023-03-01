A MAJOR community wellbeing and information event is being staged to help reach remote residents.
The free event is at Princetown Community Centre on Monday, March 27, from 12 noon to 4pm.
Anyone is welcome to speak to members of a large range of organisations manning stands offering help and advice.
The event is organised by the West Devon Community and Voluntary Services (WDCVS) and Wis£rmoney, a partnership called the Transitions Project.
Billie Burnett, information coordinator for WDCVS, said: ‘The idea is to bring services and organisations to people living in rural areas to offer help and support.
‘Places like Princetown don’t have the obvious places to go for information like Citizens Advice and it’s often rural areas where there can be hidden need and deprivation and where some extra support can make a big difference to a large proportion of a smaller community.
‘People in the countryside can be isolated because they don’t have the transport to get to sources of help that are readily available in the bigger places like Tavistock or Plymouth.’
She added: ‘The wellbeing event also aims to inspire people to take up new activities, make new friends and offer a chance to air views on any extra services needed and any shortcomings.
‘By bringing community groups and services together we aim to strengthen local connections and encourage networking.’
Sources of advice include the Wis£rmoney (advisors can also visit clients at home), Princetown School, Devon and Cornwall police, CoE West Dartmoor Mission Community, Princetown Library, Feeding Devon (advising on food poverty), South West Water, High Moorland WI, Tavistock Memory Cafe, Tamar Energy Community and Devon Freewheelers, Princetown Methodist Chapel, and Devon Carers.
In Touch Tavi is an online guide to the information and support available within the Tavistock area at https://www.westdevoncvs.org.uk/news/in-touch-at-home-tavi
Devon Connect is an online platform connecting Devon’s residents to their local community and promoting social action, allowing groups to register their services, activities, events, campaigns and volunteering opportunities for individuals to engage with them at www.devonconnect.org
