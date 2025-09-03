New players and musicians are needed for a community group of orchestra and choirs to reach the high notes this coming season.

Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs (SSOC) of Hatherleigh is striking up for autumn and planning new annual performances.

New players and singers of any experience are welcome to help the group tuning up for a brand new performance season from September.

More local musicians and singers are invited to join the fun to continue Stand Sure’s reputation for lively concerts, wide-ranging repertoire and welcoming non-audition approach.

Whether it’s film scores, pop favourites, or festive showstoppers, SSOCs bring an exciting mix of music to the stage – and always with plenty of laughter along the way.

Chris Anderson, SSOC musical director, said: “We don’t audition, and we’re not about perfection – we’re about enjoyment. People join us because they want to make music in a supportive, inclusive group. If you’ve been thinking of dusting off your instrument or trying out a choir, this is the perfect time to get involved.”

Percussion players, string players, brass, and a baritone saxophone player are particularly needed; but it’s not limited to those instruments, any instrument is welcome. The choir also has space for all voices.

A members said: “I hadn’t picked up my sax for years when I joined. By the end of the first rehearsal I was laughing so much my cheeks ached – and then, suddenly, I was performing in a concert.”

Rehearsals start on Wednesday, September 10 ( for the orchestra) and on Thursday, September 11, for the choirs, at Hatherleigh Community Centre. No auditions are required – just bring your instrument or voice and give it a try.

The autumn term will end with Halloween Spooktacular 2, a concert of eerie melodies and cinematic favourites on Thursday, October 25.

For more details, visit www.standsureorchestra.co.uk or on Facebook.

Hatherleigh community Standsure Orchestra and Choirs us appealing for new musicians and singers to start a new performance season. Donna Lewis Photography
