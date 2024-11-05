The RSPCA estimate that 9,732 cats and 11,161 dogs in Okehampton will feel the effects from fireworks this bonfire night.
Animals such as dogs and horses can suffer from tinnitus, hearing loss and long-term hearing damage caused by fireworks, as well as experiencing stress and fear.
The RSPCA said on their website: “Fireworks bring joy to many. But for your neighbours with pets, horses or livestock, it can be a time of intense stress.
“In 2023 alone, we received 1,200 responses to our impact reporting survey detailing the impact of fireworks on animals experiencing fear and stress.”
In light of the damage fireworks may cause to pets, it is encouraged by wildlife organisations across the UK to attend public or silent displays.
55% of pet and livestock owners say they dread fireworks season because of the impact on their animals and 30% feel isolated by their views on fireworks, say the RSPCA.
As well as damage to pets, there is also a fire risk with private displays.
Head of Prevention at Devon and Somerset Fire Rescue, Kate Saint said: “Bonfire night and the days surrounding it are notoriously busy for the fire and rescue service. Attending bonfires can cost us life-saving minutes in getting to a house fire. We need our firefighters for real emergencies. By attending an official display, you can help ensure that our resources aren’t delayed for someone who really needs our assistance.”