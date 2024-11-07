Simon Kane, Contract Manager for Milestone Infrastructure, said: “We’ve got the largest road network in the country and as a result our teams are busy all year round, whether it’s gritting, emergency service, drain cleaning or maintaining the roads. It’s worth remembering that our gritter drivers are also the same people that during the day fix the roads, empty gullies and deal with emergency issues. In the depths of winter, the drivers take on the responsibility and risk driving large gritting vehicles, sometimes in very difficult conditions, so that’s where the credit belongs.”