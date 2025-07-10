The Hatherleigh community group Stand Sure Orchestra and Choirs is inviting anyone to join in their celebration of diversity with a Pride Concert on Saturday, July 19.
The one-night show Coming Together in Song: Loud & Proud brings an uplifting musical celebration to light up the Hatherleigh Community Centre with colour, power and pure joy.
Attendees are encouraged to wear whatever makes them feel confident and joyful — whether that’s sequins, rainbows, glitter or just a comfy T-shirt (and trousers!). There are no rules except to be yourself and enjoy the ride.
Group director and conductor Chris Anderson said: “On Saturday at 7:30pm, Hatherleigh Community Centre will come alive with the sound of soaring voices, pulsing rhythms and the undeniable energy of live music as the Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs present ‘Loud & Proud’ – a one-night-only celebration of empowerment, unity, and unfiltered joy.”
Numbers will include ‘That’s The Way I Like It’ to ‘This Is Me’, ‘I’m Every Woman’, ‘I Will Survive"’ and ‘We Are Family’.
Chris said the performance would be a colourful, inclusive celebration that honours the power of community and the joy of self-expression. More than 50 performers will reflect the talent and diversity of the area.
While the show embraces themes of pride, strength and solidarity, it is not a political event, but an open-hearted, family-friendly evening designed for everyone.
Chris said: “I wanted to create a show that felt like a party, but one with meaning – something full of joy, colour and connection. Loud & Proud is about lifting each other up and celebrating the beautiful diversity of our community. And of course, having a really great time while we do it.
“Loud & Proud promises to be a highlight of the summer — a concert full of soul, sparkle, and celebration.”
