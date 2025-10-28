The launch of the new Pop-In Cafe and Community Hub in Calstock – a dream come true for founder Ruth Kelly-Williams, centre, and her fiance Andrew Cuer, back right. Also pictured, from left, signwriter Chris Clarke (left) and his wife, Gunnislake ward parish councillor, also Chris Clarke, right, who did the cafe flowers. Cutting the ribbon was Cornwall councillor for Calstock Angus Black (Reform UK, back left), while Calstock town crier Hilary Fairhurst, behind, performed a special 'cry' in honour of the occasion. ( Sarah Pitt/Tindle )