THE Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour church is asking interested members of the local community if they could spare a few hours a week to assist with a community gardening project.
Your support would help tidy a garden area, with tasks involving preparing areas for spring seed planting and clearing away leaves.
Email methodist pioneer and community worker Ali Mansfield on [email protected] or message the Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour page on Facebook for more information at https://www.facebook.com/horrabridgelyn