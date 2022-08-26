Community day for Callington
Thursday 1st September 2022 9:30 am
Callington Town Hall ()
Free Callington community day is taking place on September 3.
The event will promote many Callington clubs, organisations and activites on offer in Callington in a bid to get more people involved. Clubs are being encouraged to book a free table at the community day if they’re interested in promoting their group or recruiting new members. If you’re interested in joining new clubs in Callington, meeting new people or just trying something new, then pop along to the Town Hall between 10am-2pm. Free entry. All welcome.
For more information email: booking @callington-tc.gov.uk
