Hosted by the Bere Alston Regeneration Partnership, community conversations have been running throughout the month at the Parish Hall, where residents are welcome to come along and explore the issues that are important to them, discuss ways of working to make Bere Alston a better place to live and have their say in contributing to the future of the village. To help build a picture of what is important to the community, residents are also encouraged to discuss their favourite thing about living in the village when attending.