The queen lived in a castle. All the animals in the forest brought her presents for her birthday. Monkeys brought nuts gathered upon the forest floor. Others brought flowers. The bees brought honey. However what was poor old Sydney to bring. He lived in the dirt and the other animals mocked him because he had no chance of matching their lovely presents. That night as everyone else was fast asleep except the wise old owl Sydney slowly crawled up the castle wall. When he reached the window of the bedroom in which the Queen was fast asleep he began to weave a giant spiders web. All night he worked until just before sunrise. As dawn broke he retreated down the wall just as the Queen opened her bedroom curtains. The sun beamed through the web which looked like a magnificent jewelled necklace. Of all the presents the Queen had received it was this one that she said was the most beautiful of them all. Nobody laughed at Sydney after that.