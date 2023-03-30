COLDPLAY will support the Devon Environment Foundation for a second year to help meet the sustainability ambitions of their MusicOf The Spheres World Tour.The band have committed to make their world tour as environmentally beneficial as possible by following three key principles:
· Reduce (cut consumption and waste, while decreasing CO2 emissions by 50%).
· Reinvent (support new green technologies and develop new super-low carbon touring methods).
· Restore (fund a portfolio of nature- and technology-based projects to drawdown significantly more CO2 thanthe tour produces).
The Devon Environment Foundation helps Coldplay explains that it helps achieve their Restore objective by channelling funds to grassroots nature-based solutions that drawdown carbon while protecting and restoring biodiverse ecosystems.
A spokesperson for the Foundation said: ’Nature-based solutions help tackle the climate and nature crises, while providing people with much-needed inspiration, joy, and hope in these challenging times.
‘DEF specialises in identifying the most innovative or impactful nature-based solutions in Devon, providing them with vital kick-start or scale-up support.
‘In 2022, DEF enabled 20 brilliant grassroots projects to address the climate and nature emergencies, awarding more than £280,000 of grants.
Some of the projects that DEF enabled last year include:
· Regenerative Agriculture: A new School of Regenerative Land-Based Studies, providing practical training to fill a skills gap and grow the next generation of regenerative farmers.
· Seaweed Farming: A pilot to prove the economic, social, and environmental benefits of seaweed farming, which include CO2 sequestration, bioremediation, and increased marine biodiversity.
· Mycelium and Biochar: Trialling recipes to sequester carbon, enhance soil quality, and clean-up river pollution via mycrofiltration, identifying low tech solutions that can be replicated widely.· Coastal Clean-Ups: Supporting adventure beach cleans that reach parts of the coast other cleaners can't reach, engaging the community and having fun while cleaning up plastic pollution.
The spokesperson added: ‘This year DEF’s priority is to increase the amount of funding available for grassroots nature-based solutions by inspiring more people and organisations to get involved.
‘DEF aims to encourage more regenerative projects to start-up, or scale-up, by providing mentoring, expertise, connections, and financial support.
‘Coldplay’s support will enable the Devon charity to seed many more local nature-based solutions, while showcasing project successes that ignite hope, wider action, and accelerate systemic change.’
To add your support to help fund more grassroots nature-based solutions in Devon, you can make a donation here or get in touch to support in other ways.
‘We’re hugely excited to have Coldplay’s support for another year.
‘Their donation means we can fund even more brilliant grassroots environmental initiatives; and being included among the good causes they support gives DEF and our grantees invaluable credibility and global recognition, said Amanda Keetley, executive director at DEF.
To find out more about the foundation visit their website http://devonenvironment.org/Social: @devon_enviro