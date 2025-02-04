The fate of adult education centres threatened with closure has been confirmed - with all but one on the condemned list to close.
Just the Launceston centre has been spared from the cuts which impact South East Cornwall the most, with the centres in Saltash, Torpoint and Callington scheduled to close on February 28.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “Following a further period of engagement with divisional members, the strategic director has decided to reverse the original decision to close the Launceston adult education centre.
“The proposed closure of the centres at Camelford, Callington, Torpoint, Saltash, Penzance and St Austell will continue as previously outlined.
“The Adult Education Service will continue to provide online courses which will cover the whole of Cornwall and will be working with local communities to provide outreach activities.
“The council is also working with other adult education providers to ensure geographical coverage now and from the academic year 2025/26.
“Adult education in Cornwall has always been delivered by a number of partners, such as local colleges, and this will continue going forwards.”
A letter sent on February 3 from MP for SE Cornwall Anna Gelderd to Kate Kennally, chief executive at Cornwall Council, stated: “I am writing to express serious concerns about the barriers to opportunity faced by young people in my constituency. With no colleges and limited options for post-16 education, young people in South East Cornwall are already at a disadvantage.
“School leavers often have to seek further education outside their local area, even outside Cornwall. This situation has worsened with Cornwall Council’s decision to close three out of four adult education centres in South East Cornwall, further eroding access to skills and education opportunities in Torpoint, Saltash and Callington.”
She goes on to say that Cornwall Council’s decision to close Careers South West Group and end the Youth Engagement Project has serious implications for her constituency’s young people and “will leave a gap in vital support services”.