Mick Clark and Tony Smith represented Section 7 in the quarter-finals of the Coronation Cup at Ottery St Mary on Sunday, writes Tony Smith.
There are eight sections in Devon with a total amount of over 100 clubs.
They now go forward to the semi-finals and final on August 20 with the matches being played at Barnstaple.
Also, Tavistock Bowls Club had some good wins in the last couple of weeks.
Plymouth and District Triples Men’s Triples League: Tavistock A beat Beacon Down 52-45.
B Hillan, R Willis, V Stacey lost 16-18; P Chaney, M Clark, M Allen won 27-10; M Robertson, R Kelly, T Smith lost 9-17.
Plymouth and District Men’s Triples League: Tavistock B beat Unity Park 58-39.
S Hartley, A Venning, M Felles won 21-14; R Thorne, R Fielding, G Sanders won 21-9; J Sawyer, B Hunt, G Tutte won 17-16.
Plymouth and District Men’s Triples League: Tavistock beat Pennycross SC 48-41.
R Thorne, B Davis, T Smith won 18-14; P Chaney, B Lamb, M Clark won 18-11; B Hillan, A Puddicombe, V Stacey lost 12-16.
Devon County Trophy: Tavistock beat Yelverton 86-59.
A Venning, W Hunt, M Felles, M Allen won 23-19; P Chaney, G Whalley, A Puddicombe, V Stacey won 22-11; M Robertson, R Thorne, G Allott, T Smith won 24-12; C Dingle, B Hillan, D Blair, G Sanders lost 17-18.