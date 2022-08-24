Clampdown on shoplifting a success
RESTRICTIONS on children entering Tavistock Post Office and shop to clamp down on potential shoplifting have been declared a success.
There’s a been a long standing concern at the shop with youngsters possibly shoplifting and that the shop had come to an agreement with the Tavistock College to limit the numbers of children entering the shop at any one time.
The post office and shop also require children to leave their rucksacks and bags outside the shop to be looked after by their friends if they are in a group.
The limits are designed to apply in the morning and on the way to school and coming home from school.
These rules are outlined on posters inside and outside the store and include a reminder that childen will not be sold energy drinks unless they have ID to prove they are old enough to do so.
Sean Sweeney, chairman of governors for Tavistock College said: ‘We regularly remind students what is acceptable behaviour and how to behave themselves. In this case and generally we want to support our local traders.
‘Tavistock College values its working relationship with local retailers, the police and other support agencies. Students are frequently encouraged to uphold high standards of behaviour in and around the College and it is important that the College is contacted in the case of any upset.
‘This is an issue of communication and ensuring all parties involved understand what is required in terms of behaviour. So we know what the business expects, what we expect of the children and then ensure the pupils are clear what is expected from them.’
Local police said they were told about former issues with staff having concerns about not being able to manage large groups of children entering the shop in the morning and after school with worries for the potential for theft. Police advised the store and after co-operation with the college, routine patrols have reported no issues in recent months.
The store has been contacted for comment but this was not forthcoming as the Times went to press.
