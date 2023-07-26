A GROUP of Sunday club and church choir members gathered for a reunion for the first time in 50 years near Tavistock recently.
The group had met at Tavistock’s parish church, St Eustachius in the early 1970s, fundraising on the 900th anniversary of the founding of the church and singing in the choir.
Out of more than 70 names remembered, contacts were only found for about half. Of those, 20 positive replies were given and so the reunion was a select affair.
The evening took place on July 23 in Lamerton Village Hall. Chat flowed freely between people who hadn’t seen each other for many a long year. Several people still live fairly nearby: in Lamerton, in Tavistock, Plymouth, Saltash or further into Cornwall as well as near Bath and near Bristol although one person all the way from Germany.
Organiser Frances Spencer gave a speech telling of the rollercoaster of trying to organise the reunion. She told of the frustrations of sending invites but not getting replies, some disappointments when contact was made but the invitee was not able to come, to huge joy speaking to old friends for the first time in the part of 50 years.
It was wonderful to pick up as if she’d spoken with them last week.
The guest of honour, Tavistock’s former curate the Rev’d Canon John Pedlar (who now lives in retirement in Bristol), told of how welcoming the people of Tavistock were, Foremost among his memories were the many activities with the young people and the ambitious projects undertaken by the church choir, including making a record of their music.
In not a few cases, he said, people and families had become friends for life.
He ended with the toast: to Tavistock, the church and friends no longer with us and those still alive.
Tables groaned with sharing foods and drinks, plus a celebration cake, John’s toast and more reminiscing, chatting and catching up concluded the evening. As people left, several asked when the next get together might be. Frances would be very pleased to hear from anyone who might like to attend a similar do or even just meet up in a pub. Send contact details to [email protected]