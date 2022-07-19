Church fete is a lovely occasion and cash boost
Wednesday 20th July 2022 6:47 pm
Tavistock church fete 2022 (Juliette Bowers )
A SPLENDID turnout to the St Eustachius’ Church Fete in Tavistock meant that a total of £2,812 has been raised to help with the upkeep of the church.
Chairman of the Friends of St Eustachius’ Anne Johnson said the group was really pleased with the day: ‘It was not just about fundraising, there was a fantastic atmosphere on the church green that day,’ she said. ‘I think people were relieved that things were getting back to as normal as they will ever be.
‘Lots of people worked really hard to put on the fete and we were blessed with good weather which helped. We had a barbecue, bric-a-brac stall and a children’s corner, plant stall and lots going on. It was a really good event to bring the community and the church together again.’
